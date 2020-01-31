Look for Shares of Kimberly-Clark to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.05% Rise

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.87 to a high of $147.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $145.46 on volume of 143,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark has traded in a range of $107.44 to $149.23 and is now at $146.15, 36% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.