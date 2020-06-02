Look for Shares of Keysight Tec to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.54% Rise

Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $95.90 to a high of $97.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $96.81 on volume of 540,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Keysight Tec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.03 and a high of $110.00 and are now at $96.52, 36% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Keysight Tec and will alert subscribers who have KEYS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.