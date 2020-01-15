Look for Shares of Keycorp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.28% Sell Off

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.16 to a high of $19.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.33 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Keycorp have traded between a low of $14.82 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $19.26, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Keycorp on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Keycorp have risen 6.2%. We continue to monitor KEY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.