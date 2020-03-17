Look for Shares of Kellogg Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 8.78% Rise

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.21 to a high of $64.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.78 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kellogg Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.34 and a high of $71.05 and are now at $68.63, 34% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kellogg Co and will alert subscribers who have K in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.