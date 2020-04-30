Look for Shares of Kellogg Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.02% Rise

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.59 to a high of $66.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $66.21 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kellogg Co has traded in a range of $51.34 to $71.05 and is now at $67.05, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.