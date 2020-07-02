Look for Shares of Kb Home to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.76% Rise

Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.62 to a high of $38.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.12 on volume of 212,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kb Home share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.38 and a 52-week low of $21.04 and are now trading 82% above that low price at $38.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kb Home and will alert subscribers who have KBH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.