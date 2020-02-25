Look for Shares of Kansas City Sout to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.35% Sell Off

Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.54 to a high of $168.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.00 on volume of 409,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Kansas City Sout has traded in a range of $107.61 to $178.59 and is now at $165.26, 54% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kansas City Sout on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $133.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Kansas City Sout have risen 24.9%. We continue to monitor KSU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.