Look for Shares of Kansas City Sout to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.35% Sell Off

Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.54 to a high of $168.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.00 on volume of 409,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kansas City Sout on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $133.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Kansas City Sout have risen 24.9%. We continue to monitor KSU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Kansas City Sout share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.59 and a 52-week low of $107.61 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $165.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.