Look for Shares of Kansas City Sout to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.77% Rise

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:49pm
By Shiri Gupta

Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.21 to a high of $145.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $141.77 on volume of 643,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kansas City Sout has traded in a range of $92.86 to $178.59 and is now at $138.74, 49% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 1.88% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kansas City Sout and will alert subscribers who have KSU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

