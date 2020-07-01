Look for Shares of Kansas City Sout to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.18% Rise

Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.42 to a high of $154.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $154.69 on volume of 587,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kansas City Sout has traded in a range of $96.90 to $156.98 and is now at $156.82, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kansas City Sout on October 16th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $133.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Kansas City Sout have risen 15.6%. We continue to monitor KSU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.