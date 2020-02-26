Look for Shares of Juniper Networks to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.19% Sell Off

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.45 to a high of $22.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.73 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Juniper Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.38 and a high of $28.77 and are now at $22.44, 0% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

