Look for Shares of Juniper Networks to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.53% Rise

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.30 to a high of $24.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.88 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Juniper Networks has traded in a range of $22.38 to $28.77 and is now at $24.50, 9% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

