Look for Shares of Johnson&Johnson to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.11% Sell Off

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.15 to a high of $149.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $147.40 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Johnson&Johnson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $154.50 and a 52-week low of $126.10 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $146.58 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

