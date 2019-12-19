Look for Shares of Jm Smucker Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.29% Rise

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.59 to a high of $104.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $103.28 on volume of 51,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Jm Smucker Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.43 and a 52-week low of $91.32 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $104.49 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Jm Smucker Co on May 31st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $120.56. Since that call, shares of Jm Smucker Co have fallen 14.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.