Look for Shares of J.C. Penney Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.92% Sell Off

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.78 to a high of $0.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.83 on volume of 7.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of J.C. Penney Co have traded between a low of $0.53 and a high of $1.91 and are now at $0.82, which is 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of J.C. Penney Co on August 30th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.77. Since that recommendation, shares of J.C. Penney Co have risen 10.3%. We continue to monitor JCP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.