Look for Shares of J.C. Penney Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.48% Rise

J.C. Penney Co (NYSE:JCP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.80 to a high of $0.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $0.82 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, J.C. Penney Co has traded in a range of $0.53 to $1.91 and is now at $0.81, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

