Look for Shares of J2 Global Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.25% Sell Off

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:51pm
By Nick Russo

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.09 to a high of $95.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.36 on volume of 357,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, J2 Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.07 and a high of $100.87 and are now at $93.49, 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of J2 Global Inc on September 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $84.95. Since that recommendation, shares of J2 Global Inc have risen 12.6%. We continue to monitor JCOM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

