Look for Shares of Ironwood Pharmac to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.61% Sell Off

Ironwood Pharmac (NASDAQ:IRWD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.80 to a high of $13.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.81 on volume of 190,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ironwood Pharmac has traded in a range of $7.91 to $15.21 and is now at $12.84, 62% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ironwood Pharmac on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Ironwood Pharmac have risen 40.0%. We continue to monitor IRWD for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.