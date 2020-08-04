Look for Shares of Iron Mountain to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.04% Rise

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.81 to a high of $25.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.42 on volume of 859,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Iron Mountain share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.02 and a high of $36.65 and are now at $25.46, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

