Look for Shares of Invitae Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.42% Sell Off

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.52 to a high of $10.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.22 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Invitae Corphas traded in a range of $8.52 to $28.75 and are now at $9.64. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Invitae Corp and will alert subscribers who have NVTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.