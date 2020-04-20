Look for Shares of Invitae Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.96% Rise

Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.33 to a high of $15.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.91 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Invitae Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.42 and a high of $28.75 and are now at $15.06, 103% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

