Look for Shares of Invesco Ltd to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 16.34% Sell Off

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.25 to a high of $8.87. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $8.56 on volume of 15.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invesco Ltd have traded between a low of $7.38 and a high of $22.18 and are now at $7.74, which is 5% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Invesco Ltd and will alert subscribers who have IVZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.