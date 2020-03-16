Look for Shares of Intuit Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 9.77% Sell Off

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $230.44 to a high of $243.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $235.00 on volume of 521,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuit Inc have traded between the current low of $230.44 and a high of $306.89 and are now at $235.72. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

