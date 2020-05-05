Look for Shares of Intuit Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.57% Rise

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.54 to a high of $275.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $275.10 on volume of 400,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Intuit Inc has traded in a range of $187.68 to $306.89 and is now at $276.21, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

