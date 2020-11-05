Look for Shares of Intuit Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.00% Rise

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $279.64 to a high of $286.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $284.04 on volume of 376,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Intuit Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $306.89 and a 52-week low of $187.68 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $285.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

