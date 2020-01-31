Look for Shares of Intra-Cellular T to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.57% Sell Off

Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.80 to a high of $22.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.63 on volume of 575,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Intra-Cellular T share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.85 and a high of $44.92 and are now at $22.15, 182% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 6.1%.

