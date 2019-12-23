Look for Shares of Intra-Cellular T to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 173.15% Rise

Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.75 to a high of $34.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 173.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.12 on volume of 31.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intra-Cellular T on October 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.92. Since that recommendation, shares of Intra-Cellular T have risen 39.5%. We continue to monitor ITCI for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Intra-Cellular T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.92 and a 52-week low of $7.85 and are now trading 333% above that low price at $33.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.4%.