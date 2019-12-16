Look for Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.97% Sell Off

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.50 to a high of $126.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.46 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.86 and a high of $152.95 and are now at $125.98, 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 1.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

