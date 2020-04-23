Look for Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.58% Rise

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.06 to a high of $127.42. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $126.03 on volume of 236,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Intl Flvr & Frag has traded in a range of $92.14 to $152.95 and is now at $126.62, 37% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

