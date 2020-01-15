Look for Shares of Intelsat Sa to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.31% Sell Off

Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.01 to a high of $7.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.30 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intelsat Sa have traded between a low of $5.55 and a high of $27.05 and are now at $7.10, which is 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intelsat Sa on November 12th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $21.70. Since that call, shares of Intelsat Sa have fallen 65.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.