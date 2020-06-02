Look for Shares of Intelsat Sa to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 54.93% Rise

Intelsat Sa (NYSE:I) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.22 to a high of $6.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 54.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.38 on volume of 12.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Intelsat Sa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.61 and a high of $27.05 and are now at $5.50, 111% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

