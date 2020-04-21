Look for Shares of Intel Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.92% Sell Off

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.63 to a high of $58.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.81 on volume of 11.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Intel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.29 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intel Corp and will alert subscribers who have INTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.