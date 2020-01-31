Look for Shares of Intel Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.32% Sell Off

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.18 to a high of $65.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $65.58 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Intel Corp has traded in a range of $42.86 to $69.29 and is now at $64.93, 51% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intel Corp and will alert subscribers who have INTC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.