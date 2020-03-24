Look for Shares of Intel Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.11% Rise

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.96 to a high of $54.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.49 on volume of 16.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intel Corp have traded between a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $52.61, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Intel Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $60.05. Since that call, shares of Intel Corp have fallen 17.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.