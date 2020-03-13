MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Look for Shares of Integra Lifescie to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.62% Sell Off

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:04pm
By Amy Schwartz

Integra Lifescie (NASDAQ:IART) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.73 to a high of $44.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.69 on volume of 498,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Integra Lifescie and will alert subscribers who have IART in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Integra Lifescie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $65.09 and the current low of $39.73 and are currently at $41.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Keywords: rebounders integra lifescie

Ticker(s): IART

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.