Look for Shares of Insulet Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 9.76% Rise

Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $148.00 to a high of $160.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $154.25 on volume of 260,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Insulet Corp have traded between a low of $80.43 and a high of $219.85 and are now at $157.95, which is 96% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 1.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Insulet Corp on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $191.99. Since that call, shares of Insulet Corp have fallen 25.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.