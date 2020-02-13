Look for Shares of Instructure Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.39% Sell Off

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.79 to a high of $46.74. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.02 on volume of 2.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Instructure Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.31 and a 52-week low of $37.06 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $46.68 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Instructure Inc and will alert subscribers who have INST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.