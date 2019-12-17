Look for Shares of Inovio Pharmaceu to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.90% Sell Off

Inovio Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:INO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.56 to a high of $2.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $2.61 on volume of 173,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Inovio Pharmaceu has traded in a range of $1.92 to $5.11 and is now at $2.58, 34% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Inovio Pharmaceu and will alert subscribers who have INO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.