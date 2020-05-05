Look for Shares of Ingredion Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.61% Rise

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.97 to a high of $82.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $82.50 on volume of 232,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ingredion Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.28 and a 52-week low of $59.11 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $82.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

