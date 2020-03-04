Look for Shares of Ingersoll-Rand to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.61% Sell Off

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.87 to a high of $23.89. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $23.53 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Ingersoll-Rand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $17.01 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $22.79 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ingersoll-Rand. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ingersoll-Rand in search of a potential trend change.