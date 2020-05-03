Look for Shares of Independent Bank to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.74% Sell Off

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.58 to a high of $45.45. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $45.84 on volume of 87,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Independent Bank has traded in a range of $45.84 to $63.16 and is now at $46.93, 2% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Independent Bank and will alert subscribers who have IBTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.