Look for Shares of Ii-Vi Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 25.61% Rise

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.50 to a high of $48.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 25.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.14 on volume of 6.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ii-Vi Inc has traded in a range of $19.00 to $48.68 and is now at $45.52, 140% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 1.28% higher over the past week, respectively.