Look for Shares of Hyatt Hotels-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.79% Rise

Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.21 to a high of $87.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $85.98 on volume of 89,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hyatt Hotels-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.83 and a high of $91.03 and are now at $86.90, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.