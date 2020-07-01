Look for Shares of Huntington Banc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.10% Sell Off

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.44 to a high of $14.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.57 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Huntington Banc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.63 and a 52-week low of $12.14 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $14.49 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntington Banc on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntington Banc have risen 4.3%. We continue to monitor HBAN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.