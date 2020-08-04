Look for Shares of Huntington Banc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 6.89% Rise

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.24 to a high of $8.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.26 on volume of 5.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.82 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $8.60, 26% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Huntington Banc on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.00. Since that call, shares of Huntington Banc have fallen 41.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.