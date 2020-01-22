Look for Shares of Huntington Banc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.44% Rise

Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.56 to a high of $14.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.77 on volume of 7.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Huntington Banc have traded between a low of $12.14 and a high of $15.63 and are now at $14.82, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntington Banc on September 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntington Banc have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor HBAN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.