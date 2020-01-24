Look for Shares of Host Hotels & Re to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.87% Sell Off

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.43 to a high of $17.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.48 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Host Hotels & Re have traded between a low of $15.51 and a high of $20.35 and are now at $17.10, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Host Hotels & Re. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Host Hotels & Re in search of a potential trend change.