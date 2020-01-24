Look for Shares of Host Hotels & Re to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.87% Sell Off

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.43 to a high of $17.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $17.48 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Host Hotels & Re. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Host Hotels & Re in search of a potential trend change.

Host Hotels & Re share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.35 and a 52-week low of $15.51 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $17.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.