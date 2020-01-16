Look for Shares of Host Hotels & Re to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.36% Rise

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.71 to a high of $17.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.80 on volume of 871,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Host Hotels & Re share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.35 and a 52-week low of $15.51 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $17.83 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

