Look for Shares of Horizon Pharma P to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.49% Rise

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.20 to a high of $44.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.27 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Horizon Pharma P share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.77 and a 52-week low of $22.74 and are now trading 96% above that low price at $44.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.34% higher and 1.23% higher over the past week, respectively.